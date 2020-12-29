Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CCAP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.16, the dividend yield is 10.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCAP was $15.16, representing a -15.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.99 and a 144.12% increase over the 52 week low of $6.21.

CCAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.98. Zacks Investment Research reports CCAP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.37%, compared to an industry average of -15.1%.

