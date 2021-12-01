Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CCAP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.67, the dividend yield is 1.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCAP was $18.67, representing a -13.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.48 and a 40.27% increase over the 52 week low of $13.31.

CCAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.76. Zacks Investment Research reports CCAP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.44%, compared to an industry average of 3.8%.

