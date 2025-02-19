Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Reports 2024 Financial Results and Declares Q1 2025 Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC reported financial results for 2024, including net investment income of $2.40 per share and a dividend announcement.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, reporting a net investment income of $2.40 per share and a net income of $1.99 per share. In the fourth quarter alone, net investment income was $0.55 per share, while net income per share was $0.27. The company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.42 per share for the first quarter of 2025 and additional special cash dividends totaling $0.15 per share, payable over three quarters. The net asset value per share stood at $19.98 as of December 31, 2024. Crescent BDC's investment portfolio remained robust with $1,598.9 million in fair value across 185 companies, marking an increase from the previous year. The company invested $395 million in 2024 and experienced notable investment income growth, though interest expenses rose due to increased debt levels.

Net investment income for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased to $2.40 per share compared to $2.30 for the previous year, indicating improved profitability.

The company declared a first quarter 2025 regular cash dividend of $0.42 per share, maintaining shareholder returns and demonstrating financial stability.

The total investment income for the full year 2024 rose to $197.4 million from $184.1 million in 2023, showing growth in revenue generation.

The company successfully invested $395.0 million across 33 new and existing portfolio companies in 2024, reflecting active engagement in capital deployment and growth opportunities.

Net realized losses of $(3.2) million and net change in unrealized losses of $(7.3) million indicate deteriorating investment performance.

Decrease in net asset value (NAV) per share from $20.04 to $19.98 reflects a slight contraction and may suggest the company is losing value compared to prior periods.

Higher total expenses of $108.4 million compared to $101.6 million the previous year may point to rising operational costs without a proportional increase in income.

What is Crescent BDC's net income per share for 2024?

The net income per share for Crescent BDC for 2024 is $1.99.

When will the first quarter 2025 dividend be paid?

The first quarter 2025 regular cash dividend will be paid on April 15, 2025.

What is the reported net asset value per share?

The reported net asset value (NAV) per share is $19.98 as of December 31, 2024.

How much did Crescent BDC invest in 2024?

Crescent BDC invested $395.0 million across 33 new portfolio companies in 2024.

What is the weighted average yield on income producing securities?

The weighted average yield on income producing securities is 10.9% as of December 31, 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCAP) today reported net investment income of $2.40 per share and net income of $1.99 per share for the year ended December 31, 2024. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net investment income and net income per share were $0.55 and $0.27, respectively. Reported net asset value (NAV) per share was $19.98 at December 31, 2024. The Company announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a first quarter 2025 regular cash dividend of $0.42 per share to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2025, payable on April 15, 2025, and a series of special cash dividends related to undistributed taxable income in the aggregate amount of $0.15 per share, to be paid in three equal quarterly installments of $0.05 per share.



Portfolio & Investment Activity







As of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company had investments in 185 and 186 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $1,598.9 and $1,582.1 million, respectively. The portfolio at fair value was comprised of the following asset types:











Portfolio Asset Types:





















































































As of





















$ in millions













December 31, 2024





















December 31, 2023





















Investment Type













Fair Value

















Percentage





















Fair Value

















Percentage



















Senior secured first lien









$









379.7

















23.7









%









$









429.2

















27.0









%









Unitranche first lien



3



















1,044.1

















65.3

























973.9

















61.5

















Unitranche first lien - last out



3



















14.8

















0.9

























13.5

















0.9

















Senior secured second lien

















38.5

















2.4

























58.2

















3.7

















Unsecured debt

















17.5

















1.1

























4.1

















0.3

















Equity & other

















64.9

















4.1

























50.1

















3.2

















LLC/LP equity interests

















39.4

















2.5

























53.1

















3.4



















Total investments











$









1,598.9

















100.0









%









$









1,582.1

















100.0









%

















Full Year









For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company invested $395.0 million across 33 new portfolio companies, 30 existing portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. For this period, the Company had $371.1 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company invested $200.7 million across 15 new portfolio companies, 18 existing portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. This excludes $335.0 million of assets at cost acquired in connection with the acquisition of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (“FCRD”) in March 2023. The assets acquired through the FCRD transaction, at cost, were comprised of $185.1 million of senior secured first lien, $100.1 million of unitranche first lien, $2.8 million of equity investments and $47.0 million of LLC/LP equity interests. During this period, the Company had $231.2 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments.









Fourth Quarter









For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company invested $127.1 million across 14 new portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. During this period, the Company had $105.8 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company invested $72.7 million across six new portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. For this period, the Company had $92.3 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments.







Results of Operations











Full Year









For the year ended December 31, 2024, investment income increased to $197.4 million from $184.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Interest income, which includes amortization of upfront fees, increased to $183.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $169.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, due to the growth of our income producing portfolio and one-time non-recurring income. Included in interest from investments for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 are $3.7 million and $1.8 million of accelerated accretion of OID related to paydown activity, respectively. Dividend income decreased to $11.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $13.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Other income, which includes consent, waiver, amendment, agency, underwriting and arranger fees, was $3.1 million and $1.0 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, total expenses, including income and excise taxes, totaled $108.4 million and $101.6 million, respectively. Interest and other debt financing costs increased from $58.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to $62.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, due to higher weighted average debt outstanding.









Fourth Quarter









For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, investment income decreased to $46.4 million from $51.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, respectively. Interest income, which includes amortization of upfront fees, decreased to $43.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 from $47.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in benchmark rates. Included in interest from investments for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 are $0.5 million and $1.4 million of accelerated accretion of OID related to paydown activity, respectively. Dividend income decreased to $2.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 from $3.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Other income, which includes consent, waiver, amendment, agency, underwriting and arranger fees, was $0.6 million and $0.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.





For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, total net expenses, including income and excise taxes, totaled $25.9 million and $28.1 million, respectively.







Liquidity and Capital Resources







As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $39.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and $337.5 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities and December 2024 note issuances, subject to borrowing base and other limitations. The weighted average cost of debt on the Company’s debt outstanding as of December 31, 2024 was 6.38%.





The Company’s debt to equity ratio was 1.19x as of December 31, 2024.







Conference Call







The Company will host a webcast/conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. Please visit Crescent BDC’s webcast link located on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC’s website for a slide presentation that complements theearnings conference call





All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Resources section of Crescent BDC’s website at



www.crescentbdc.com



. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing the following number:





Toll Free: (800) 715-9871





Conference ID: 1217499





All callers will need to reference the Conference ID once connected with the operator. An archived replay will be available via a webcast link located on the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC's website.







Endnotes







Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.







The first special dividend will be paid on March 14, 2025 to stockholders of record as of February 28, 2025. The second special dividend will be paid on June 13, 2025 to stockholders of record as of May 30, 2025. The third special dividend will be paid on September 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of August 29, 2025.





Yield includes performing debt and other income producing investments (excluding investments on non-accrual).





Unitranche loans are first lien loans that may extend deeper in a company’s capital structure than traditional first lien debt and may provide for a waterfall of cash flow priority among different lenders in the unitranche loan. In certain instances, the Company may find another lender to provide the “first out” portion of such loan and retain the “last out” portion of such loan, in which case, the “first out” portion of the loan would generally receive priority with respect to payment of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder over the “last out” portion that the Company would continue to hold. In exchange for the greater risk of loss, the “last out” portion earns a higher interest rate.





















Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities









(in thousands except share and per share data)





























As of





December 31, 2024

















As of





December 31, 2023

















Assets































Investments, at fair value





























Non-controlled non-affiliated investments (cost of$1,511,386 and $1,469,251, respectively)





$





1,504,013













$





1,465,537













Non-controlled affiliated investments (cost of $46,104 and $56,084, respectively)









46,793

















52,619













Controlled investments (cost of $66,416 and $67,353, respectively)









48,051

















63,919













Cash and cash equivalents









10,130

















7,780













Restricted cash and cash equivalents









29,292

















16,690













Interest and dividend receivable









11,008

















14,000













Receivable from unsettled transactions









1,163

















251













Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts









4,815

















5,128













Deferred tax assets









746

















114













Other assets









263

















1,341















Total assets







$





1,656,274













$





1,627,379











































Liabilities































Debt (net of deferred financing costs of $8,214 and $7,138)





$





875,837













$





844,783













Distributions payable









15,566

















15,195













Interest and other debt financing costs payable









10,408

















10,900













Management fees payable









5,066

















5,026













Incentive fees payable









4,305

















4,770













Deferred tax liabilities









746

















578













Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts









-

















84













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









3,709

















3,449















Total liabilities







$





915,637













$





884,785











































Net assets































Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share (10,000 shares authorized,





zero outstanding, respectively)





$





-













$





-













Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (200,000,000 shares authorized,





37,061,547 shares issued and outstanding)









37

















37













Paid-in capital in excess of par value









959,098

















965,895













Accumulated earnings (loss)









(218,498





)













(223,338





)











Total net assets







$





740,637













$





742,594















Total liabilities and net assets







$





1,656,274













$





1,627,379













Net asset value per share





$





19.98













$





20.04



























Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Operations









(in thousands except share and per share data)

































For the years ended December 31,





























2024





















2023





















2022

















Investment Income:















































From non-controlled non-affiliated investments:













































Interest income









$





166,912













$





162,089













$





101,751













Paid-in-kind interest













9,592

















3,191

















1,564













Dividend income













497

















438

















127













Other income













3,056

















658

















540













From non-controlled affiliated investments:













































Interest income













3,834

















2,974

















1,625













Paid-in-kind interest













1,529

















816

















2,106













Dividend income













1,058

















2,058

















5,169













Other income













16

















309

















—













From controlled investments:













































Interest income













1,077

















609

















745













Paid-in-kind interest













—

















192

















732













Dividend income













9,784

















10,800

















2,358













Other income













8

















—

















—













Total investment income













197,363

















184,134

















116,717



























































Expenses:















































Interest and other debt financing costs













62,761

















58,742

















31,880













Management fees













20,223

















19,613

















16,344













Income based incentive fees













18,855

















17,451

















11,214













Capital gains based incentive fees













—

















—

















(6,324





)









Professional fees













2,027

















1,593

















1,302













Directors’ fees













618

















600

















524













Other general and administrative expenses













2,561

















2,753

















2,660















Total expenses















107,045

















100,752

















57,600













Management fees waiver













(125





)













(190





)













(229





)









Income based incentive fees waiver













(145





)













(276





)













(538





)











Net expenses















106,775

















100,286

















56,833













Net investment income before taxes













90,588

















83,848

















59,884













(Benefit) provision for income and excise taxes













1,555

















1,307

















155















Net investment income















89,033

















82,541

















59,729















Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments:















































Net realized gain (loss) on:













































Non-controlled non-affiliated investments













(6,969





)













(12,465





)













1,157













Non-controlled affiliated investments













(5,214





)













—

















7,098













Controlled investments













6,443

















—

















(3,301





)









Foreign currency transactions













(1,171





)













(1,435





)













(33





)









Foreign currency forward contracts













3,223

















1,021

















24













Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on:













































Non-controlled non-affiliated investments and foreign currency translation













(1,154





)













21,772

















(43,818





)









Non-controlled affiliated investments













4,154

















(4,505





)













(9,419





)









Controlled investments













(14,931





)













(1,171





)













(1,600





)









Foreign currency forward contracts













(229





)













(2,954





)













6,513













Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments













(15,848





)













263

















(43,379





)









Benefit (provision) for taxes on realized gain on investments













—

















132

















(911





)









Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments













464

















901

















105















Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations











$





73,649













$





83,837













$





15,544



























































Per common share data:















































Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share (basic and diluted):









$





1.99













$





2.33













$





0.50













Net investment income per share (basic and diluted):









$





2.40













$





2.30













$





1.93













Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted):













37,061,547

















35,928,203

















30,887,360



















About Crescent BDC







Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to middle market companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects. Crescent BDC utilizes the extensive experience, origination capabilities and disciplined investment process of Crescent. Crescent BDC is externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of Crescent. Crescent BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. For more information about Crescent BDC, visit www.crescentbdc.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.







About Crescent Capital Group







Crescent is a global credit investment manager with $45 billion of assets under management. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago and London with more than 230 employees globally. Crescent is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.







Contact:







Dan McMahon





daniel.mcmahon@crescentcap.com





212-364-0149











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release, and other statements that Crescent BDC may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to Crescent BDC’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.





Crescent BDC cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which may change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Crescent BDC assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.





In addition to factors previously disclosed in Crescent BDC’s SEC reports and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) our future operating results; (2) our business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies; (3) the impact of investments that we expect to make; (4) our contractual arrangements and relationships with third parties; (5) the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we invest; (6) the financial condition of and ability of our current and prospective portfolio companies to achieve their objectives; (7) our expected financings and investments; (8) the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital, including our ability to obtain continued financing on favorable terms; (9) the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our portfolio companies; (10) the impact of increased competition; (11) the ability of our investment adviser to locate suitable investments for us and to monitor and administer our investments; (12) potential conflicts of interest in the allocation of opportunities between us and other investment funds managed by our investment adviser or its affiliates; (13) the ability of our investment adviser to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (14) changes in law and policy accompanying the new administration and uncertainty pending any such changes; (15) increased geopolitical unrest, terrorist attacks or acts of war, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, or the specific industries of our portfolio companies; (16) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets; (17) the unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings; and (18) the impact of changes to tax legislation and, generally, our tax position.





Crescent BDC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC, identifies additional factors that can affect forward-looking statements.







Other Information







The information in this press release is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with Crescent BDC’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which Crescent BDC filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on February 19, 2024, as well as Crescent BDC’s other reports filed with the SEC. A copy of Crescent BDC’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Crescent BDC’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Crescent BDC’s other reports filed with the SEC can be found on Crescent BDC’s website at www.crescentbdc.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.



