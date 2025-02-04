Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on February 19, 2025

Crescent Capital BDC will announce Q4 2024 financial results on February 19, 2025, with a conference call on February 20.

Quiver AI Summary

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, on February 19, 2025, after market close. The company invites interested individuals to join a webcast and conference call on February 20, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. Details for accessing the call include a toll-free number and a Conference ID for participants. Crescent BDC focuses on providing capital solutions to middle market companies with strong growth potential and is managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, a subsidiary of Crescent Capital Group LP, which manages $43 billion in assets. For more information, participants are encouraged to visit Crescent BDC's website.

Potential Positives

Crescent BDC is scheduled to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, indicating transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

The company is providing an opportunity for investors and analysts to participate in a conference call to discuss these financial results, promoting engagement.

Crescent BDC's affiliation with Crescent Capital Group LP, which has $43 billion of assets under management, highlights its solid backing and expertise in the credit investment sector.

Potential Negatives

The prescheduled financial results release may indicate potential delays or issues with the company's financial reporting cycle, which could raise concerns among investors.

The reliance on forward-looking statements may signal that the company is facing uncertainties in future performance or financial conditions, suggesting potential risk factors that could affect investors' confidence.

FAQ

When will Crescent BDC release its Q4 2024 financial results?

Crescent BDC will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results on February 19, 2025, after market close.

How can I join the Crescent BDC conference call?

Interested participants can join the conference call by dialing Toll Free: (800) 715-9871 and referencing Conference ID: 1217499.

What time is the Crescent BDCearnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callis scheduled for February 20, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I access the webcast for the Crescent BDCearnings call

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC’s website at www.crescentbdc.com.

Will there be a replay of theearnings call

Yes, a replay of theearnings callwill be available via a link on the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC's website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CCAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $CCAP stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC”) (NASDAQ: CCAP) today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 after market close. Crescent BDC invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 financial results.







Conference Call Information:







The conference call will be broadcast live at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC’s website at



www.crescentbdc.com



. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast.





Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing the following number:





Toll Free: (800) 715-9871





Conference ID: 1217499





All callers will need to reference the Conference ID once connected with the operator.







Replay Information:







A replay of theearnings callwill be available via a webcast link located on the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC's website.







About Crescent BDC







Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to middle market companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects. Crescent BDC utilizes the extensive experience, origination capabilities and disciplined investment process of Crescent Capital Group LP (“Crescent”). Crescent BDC is externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of Crescent. Crescent BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. For more information about Crescent BDC, visit www.crescentbdc.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.







About Crescent Capital Group LP







Crescent is a global credit investment manager with $43 billion of assets under management. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago and London with more than 225 employees globally. Crescent is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.







Contact:







Dan McMahon





daniel.mcmahon@crescentcap.com





212-364-0149







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Crescent BDC undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.