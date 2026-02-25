Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. - Preferred Stock (FCRX) Price Target Increased by 10.66% to 31.15

The average one-year price target for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:FCRX) has been revised to $31.15 / share. This is an increase of 10.66% from the prior estimate of $28.15 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.48 to a high of $38.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.76% from the latest reported closing price of $25.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCRX is 0.63%, an increase of 21.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.61% to 1,827K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 353K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares , representing a decrease of 10.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCRX by 7.27% over the last quarter.

RNDLX - RiverNorth holds 350K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares , representing an increase of 12.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCRX by 19.46% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 318K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 255K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares , representing a decrease of 212.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCRX by 72.82% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund holds 200K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares , representing an increase of 22.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCRX by 24.97% over the last quarter.

