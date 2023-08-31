Crescent Capital BDC Inc - 5% NT REDEEM 25 (FCRX) Price Target Increased by 5.18% to 25.91

The average one-year price target for Crescent Capital BDC Inc - 5% NT REDEEM 25 (NYSE:FCRX) has been revised to 25.91 / share. This is an increase of 5.18% from the prior estimate of 24.63 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.78 to a high of 27.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.74% from the latest reported closing price of 23.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crescent Capital BDC Inc - 5% NT REDEEM 25. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCRX is 1.14%, a decrease of 13.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 1,302K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 360K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares, representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCRX by 10.39% over the last quarter.

RNDLX - RiverNorth holds 246K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund holds 224K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Marketplace Lending holds 136K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing a decrease of 17.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCRX by 31.38% over the last quarter.

BBNIX - BBH INCOME FUND CLASS I SHARES holds 100K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

