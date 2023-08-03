Crescent Capital BDC Inc - 5% NT REDEEM 25 (FCRX) Price Target Decreased by 18.89% to 24.63

The average one-year price target for Crescent Capital BDC Inc - 5% NT REDEEM 25 (NYSE:FCRX) has been revised to 24.63 / share. This is an decrease of 18.89% from the prior estimate of 30.37 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.43 to a high of 26.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.77% from the latest reported closing price of 23.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crescent Capital BDC Inc - 5% NT REDEEM 25. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCRX is 1.13%, a decrease of 16.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.10% to 1,277K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 334K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCRX by 1.24% over the last quarter.

RNDLX - RiverNorth holds 246K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund holds 224K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Marketplace Lending holds 136K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing a decrease of 17.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCRX by 31.38% over the last quarter.

BBNIX - BBH INCOME FUND CLASS I SHARES holds 100K shares. No change in the last quarter.

