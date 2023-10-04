Crescent Capital BDC (FRA:487) Price Target Increased by 6.32% to 17.70

The average one-year price target for Crescent Capital BDC (FRA:487) has been revised to 17.70 / share. This is an increase of 6.32% from the prior estimate of 16.64 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.24 to a high of 18.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.92% from the latest reported closing price of 16.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crescent Capital BDC. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 487 is 0.24%, an increase of 9.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.29% to 14,432K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Texas County & District Retirement System holds 5,002K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fidelity National Financial holds 4,205K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 2,093K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial holds 1,241K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares, representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 487 by 10.60% over the last quarter.

Mariner holds 701K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 487 by 144.95% over the last quarter.

