CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC Earnings Preview: Recent $CCAP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC ($CCAP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $45,983,028 and earnings of $0.54 per share.
CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARINER, LLC removed 144,061 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,768,852
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 102,675 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,973,413
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 86,326 shares (-32.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,659,185
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 58,860 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,131,289
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 56,100 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,078,242
- MORGAN STANLEY added 55,936 shares (+88.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,075,089
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 46,944 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $803,681
