Crescent Capital BDC Earnings Miss

Key Points Net investment income per share was $0.46 in Q2 2025, missed the GAAP EPS estimate.

Investment income (GAAP) was $43.0 million, Revenue (GAAP) topped expectations, but portfolio yields and assets fell from last year, with the weighted average yield on income-producing securities (at cost) declining to 10.4% and investments at fair value decreasing to $1,600.7 million as of Q2 2025, compared to 12.2% and $1,610.8 million as of Q2 2024, respectively.

The board kept the regular dividend at $0.42 per share and authorized a $20 million share repurchase program.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP), a business development company focused on lending to middle-market companies, released its second quarter 2025 earnings results on August 13, 2025. The most important headline was net investment income per share of $0.46 in Q2 2025, which missed the analyst estimate by $0.01 (GAAP). Investment income (GAAP) of $43.0 million topped consensus by $0.48 million. Net asset value declined once again, now at $19.55 per share. The overall quarter showed robust dividend coverage and prudent portfolio management, but the results highlight softening metrics and ongoing credit pressures.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Net Investment Income per Share (Non-GAAP) $0.46 $0.47 $0.59 (22.0%) Net Income per Share (GAAP) $0.41 N/A N/A Investment Income $43.0 million $42.52 million $48.9 million (12.1%) Net Asset Value per Share $19.55 $20.30 (3.7%) Total Investments at Fair Value $1,600.7 million $1,610.8 million (0.6%)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Crescent Capital BDC lends primarily to middle-market companies. Middle-market refers to businesses with annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) between $10 million and $250 million. The company specializes in senior secured and unitranche loans, which are debt products given priority repayment and sometimes blend senior and subordinated debt into one instrument. This lending focus is designed to provide attractive income and capital preservation through rigorous credit analysis and diversification. As a regulated investment company (RIC) and business development company (BDC), Crescent is required to meet strict asset diversification and income payout rules, which shape its risk profile and commitment to dividend distributions.

Recent business priorities remain concentrated on portfolio risk management, successful dividend coverage, and disciplined investment origination. The firm relies on its relationship with Crescent Cap Advisors for deal sourcing and credit monitoring, aiming to maintain a balance between opportunity and prudent risk. Key success factors include maintaining high-quality underwriting, keeping leverage within set limits, and managing exposures in a changing rate and credit environment.

Quarterly Results and Key Developments

The quarter saw mixed financial performance. Net investment income per share (GAAP) came in at $0.46, just below consensus, and included a one-time $0.02 per share reduction from accelerated amortization on financing costs. Investment income (GAAP) exceeded analyst forecasts. Net income per share (GAAP) was $0.41. Net asset value (NAV) per share dropped for the third consecutive quarter to $19.55—this quarter saw $2.9 million in net realized investment losses (GAAP) and $1.0 million in net unrealized gains. These losses stem from individual credit events within the portfolio, with some loans placed on non-accrual status as a result of company-specific borrower troubles.

Portfolio yield, measured as the weighted average on income-generating securities at cost, fell to 10.4%. This is down 180 basis points from a year ago and flat quarter over quarter, with management attributing this to lower base rates in lending markets rather than a tightening of risk spreads. While the company achieved new loan originations with attractive spreads, $57.5 million invested versus $92.7 million of exits and repayments. As a result, the investment portfolio contracted at fair value.

Crescent's loan mix is still dominated by senior secured first lien and unitranche first lien loans, together representing 89.0% of its $1.60 billion portfolio at fair value as of June 30, 2025. Other assets in the mix include small positions in second-lien loans, unsecured debt, and equity interests. Nearly all portfolio debt holdings are floating rate, but falling benchmark interest rates have reduced the income potential in the portfolio. Non-accrual levels remained elevated relative to past quarters, with non-accruals increasing to 3.5% and 1.8% of debt investments at cost and fair value, respectively, indicating certain borrowers are struggling to meet payment terms. Importantly, 99% of the debt portfolio is sponsor-backed, meaning there is additional oversight and potential support from private equity owners.

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share, unchanged from previous periods, plus a $0.05 special dividend tied to undistributed taxable income. Net investment income once again covered the regular payout. The dividend level has not been increased despite higher reported income at points during the last rate cycle, including the period beginning in 2022 when the rate hikes began. Management reiterated its focus on sustainable, covered payouts, highlighting its 37 consecutive quarters of earning the dividend. Alongside the results, Crescent's board authorized a $20.0 million share repurchase program, allowing the company to buy back stock at prices below NAV per share—this supports shareholders if the stock trades at a discount to net assets.

Leverage rose slightly in the period, with the debt-to-equity ratio was 1.23x, within targeted ranges. The company had $26.1 million in cash and $227.2 million in undrawn credit. The weighted average cost of debt fell to 6.09%, helped by repricing of credit facilities. Most of the company's debt is long-dated, which reduces refinancing risk. The company continues to align its capital structure with strategic goals and compliance requirements.

Looking Ahead

Crescent did not provide specific financial guidance for future quarters or for fiscal 2025. Management stated that it intends to continue prioritizing dividend coverage, careful growth, and active monitoring of portfolio credit health.

Investors should watch ongoing trends in portfolio quality, realized and unrealized losses, deployment levels, and dividend coverage. Special distribution income from the Logan joint venture, a middle market collateralized loan obligation (CLO) holding, is expected to be lumpy as the vehicle winds down. The company faces the ongoing risk of further NAV erosion if market or credit headwinds persist. The regular dividend remains at $0.42 per share, with the latest $0.05 per share special dividend also declared this period.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

