Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) ending at $17.20, denoting a -0.23% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 3.23% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 4.37% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Crescent Capital BDC in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.57, signifying a 16.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $47.99 million, indicating a 38.77% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Crescent Capital BDC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Crescent Capital BDC is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Crescent Capital BDC has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.88 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.78 of its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

