Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) standing at $15.55, reflecting a -0.51% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.48%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.96% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 3.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Crescent Capital BDC in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 8, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.56, reflecting a 33.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $47.12 million, up 62.54% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.22 per share and a revenue of $180.75 million, signifying shifts of +15.03% and +54.86%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Capital BDC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Crescent Capital BDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Crescent Capital BDC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.03. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.77.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

