Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) closed the most recent trading day at $16.87, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.25%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 0.24% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 3.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Crescent Capital BDC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 8, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.56, signifying a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $47.12 million, up 62.54% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.22 per share and a revenue of $180.75 million, indicating changes of +15.03% and +54.86%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Capital BDC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Crescent Capital BDC presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Crescent Capital BDC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.61. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.17 of its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

