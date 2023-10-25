Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) ended the recent trading session at $15.58, demonstrating a -1.45% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.43%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 7.71% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 4.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Crescent Capital BDC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 8, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.56, indicating a 33.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $47.12 million, up 62.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $180.75 million, which would represent changes of +15.03% and +54.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Crescent Capital BDC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Crescent Capital BDC holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Crescent Capital BDC is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.11. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.83.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

