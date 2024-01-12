Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) reached $16.99, with a +0.41% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 1.86% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Crescent Capital BDC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.57, indicating a 16.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $47.99 million, up 38.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Capital BDC should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Crescent Capital BDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Crescent Capital BDC is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.73.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.