Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) closed at $16.65, marking a +1.46% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.53% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.58% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Crescent Capital BDC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 21, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, up 16.33% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $47.99 million, reflecting a 38.77% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Capital BDC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Crescent Capital BDC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Crescent Capital BDC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.5. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.71.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

