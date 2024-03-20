Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) ending at $17.50, denoting a +0.81% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.25%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 5.92% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Crescent Capital BDC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.59, marking a 9.26% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $48.31 million, indicating a 22.99% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

CCAP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $186.96 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.74% and +1.51%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Capital BDC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.2% higher. At present, Crescent Capital BDC boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Crescent Capital BDC is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.69. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.61 for its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

