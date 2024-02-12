Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) closed the most recent trading day at $16.27, moving +0.93% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.1% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 5.12% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Crescent Capital BDC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 21, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.57, showcasing a 16.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $47.99 million, up 38.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Crescent Capital BDC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Crescent Capital BDC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Crescent Capital BDC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.37. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.52 of its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

