Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) closed at $16.36, marking a -1.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.06% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 4.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Crescent Capital BDC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $47.12 million, up 62.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $180.75 million, which would represent changes of +15.03% and +54.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Capital BDC should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Crescent Capital BDC is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Crescent Capital BDC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.48. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.31.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCAP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.