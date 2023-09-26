Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) closed at $17.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Crescent Capital BDC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Crescent Capital BDC is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $47.12 million, up 62.54% from the year-ago period.

CCAP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $180.75 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.03% and +54.86%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Capital BDC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Crescent Capital BDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Crescent Capital BDC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.84. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.3.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

