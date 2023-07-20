Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) closed the most recent trading day at $16.29, moving -1.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 12.4% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crescent Capital BDC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Crescent Capital BDC is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $45.71 million, up 70.75% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $176.98 million. These totals would mark changes of +12.95% and +51.63%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Capital BDC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.31% higher. Crescent Capital BDC is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Crescent Capital BDC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.57. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.46.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCAP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.