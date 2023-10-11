Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) ending at $16.60, denoting a +0.06% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.71%.

The company's stock has climbed by 1.34% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 2.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Crescent Capital BDC in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $47.12 million, showing a 62.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.22 per share and a revenue of $180.75 million, representing changes of +15.03% and +54.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Capital BDC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Crescent Capital BDC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Crescent Capital BDC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.46. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.17.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

