Crescent Biopharma Secures IND Clearances For Two Novel Oncology Candidates

(RTTNews) - Crescent Biopharma Inc. (CBIO) announced that regulatory authorities have cleared IND applications for two of its lead programs: CR-001, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, and CR-003, an ITGB6- targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), for the treatment of solid tumors.

Solid tumors remain a major therapeutic challenge, with resistance to checkpoint inhibitors and angiogenesis-targeted therapies limiting long-term benefit. Crescent's dual-pathway approach with CR-001 aims to simultaneously block PD-1-mediated immune evasion and VEGF-driven angiogenesis, while CR-003 leverages ITGB6 targeting to deliver cytotoxic payloads directly to tumor cells.

The CR-001 IND clearance by the U.S. FDA paves the way for the Phase 1/2 ASCEND global trial, which will evaluate the bispecific antibody in both first line and previously treated patients. Enrollment is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026, with proof-of-concept data anticipated in early 2027.

Meanwhile, Crescent's partner Kelun-Biotech received IND approval for CR-003 (SKB105) from China's NMPA, enabling initiation of clinical studies in solid tumors. Together, these programs highlight Crescent's strategy of advancing differentiated biologics across multiple geographies.

Upcoming Milestones:

•Initiation of the ASCEND Phase 1/2 trial for CR-001 in Q1 2026.

•Launch of CR-003 clinical studies in China in 2026.

•Four Crescent-sponsored trials expected to begin across the pipeline during 2026.

•Early proof-of-concept data for CR-001 targeted for Q1 2027.

