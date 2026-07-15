Crescent Biopharma Prices $125 Mln Offering Of Shares And Pre-funded Warrants; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (CBIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8.09 million shares at a price of $14.50 per share, together with pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 0.526 million shares at a price of $14.499 per pre-funded warrant.

The gross proceeds to Crescent from the offering are expected to be approximately $125 million.

In addition, Crescent has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.29 million shares at the offering price.

The offering is expected to close on July 16, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jefferies, TD Cowen, Guggenheim Securities and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Crescent Biopharma's clinical-stage pipeline includes its lead program, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, as well as novel antibody-drug conjugates.

As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $189.2 million, which was anticipated to fund operations into 2028.

CBIO has traded between $8.72 and $ 27.41 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $15.31, down 2.45%.

In the pre-market, CBIO is down 3.39% at $14.79.

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