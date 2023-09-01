CRERF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Carrefour SA (Symbol: CRERF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.86, changing hands as low as $18.68 per share. Carrefour SA shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRERF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CRERF's low point in its 52 week range is $13.736 per share, with $20.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.68.
