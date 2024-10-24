Creo Medical CFO’s Strategic Share Transaction

Creo Medical (GB:CREO) has released an update.

Creo Medical Group, a leader in minimally invasive surgical technologies, announced that its CFO, Richard Rees, executed a ‘Bed and ISA’ transaction involving 174,740 company shares. This strategic move, alongside a purchase by Rachel Rees, effectively maintains their shareholding while optimizing tax efficiency, reflecting potential confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

