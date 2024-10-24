Creo Medical CFO Engages in Strategic Share Transactions

Creo Medical (GB:CREO) has released an update.

Creo Medical’s CFO Richard Rees executed a ‘Bed and ISA’ transaction, selling and repurchasing over 174,000 company shares, while his associate Rachel Rees acquired the remaining shares. This strategic move reflects internal confidence in the medical device firm’s focus on advanced energy solutions for surgical endoscopy.

