Cree Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of -$0.22 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cree Inc. (CREE):

-Earnings: -$108.9 million in Q3 vs. -$60.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.59 in Q3 vs. -$0.52 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$24.7 million or -$0.22 per share for the period. -Revenue: $137.3M in Q3 vs. $113.9 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.22) - (-$0.26) Next quarter revenue guidance: $142 - $148 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.