Cree Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cree Inc. (CREE):

-Earnings: -$61.4 million in Q3 vs. -$227.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.57 in Q3 vs. -$2.20 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$15.5 million or -$0.14 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.15 per share -Revenue: $215.5 million in Q3 vs. $274.0 million in the same period last year.

