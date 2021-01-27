Cree Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of -$0.24 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cree Inc. (CREE):

-Earnings: -$54.3 million in Q2 vs. -$57.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.49 in Q2 vs. -$0.54 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$26.6 million or -$0.24 per share for the period. -Revenue: $127.0 million in Q2 vs. $120.7 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.21 - $0.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $127 - $133 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.