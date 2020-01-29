Cree Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cree Inc. (CREE):

-Earnings: -$52.8 million in Q2 vs. -$2.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.49 in Q2 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$10.4 million or -$0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.09 per share -Revenue: $239.9 million in Q2 vs. $280.5 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $221- $229 Mln

