Cree Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cree Inc. (CREE):

-Earnings: -$184.4 million in Q1 vs. -$37.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.68 in Q1 vs. -$0.35 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$21.3 million or -$0.19 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.21 per share -Revenue: $216.6 million in Q1 vs. $242.8M in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.23) to ($0.27) Next quarter revenue guidance: $118 to $124 Mln

