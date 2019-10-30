Cree Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cree Inc. (CREE):

-Earnings: -$37.8 million in Q1 vs. -$11.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.35 in Q1 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.6 million or -$0.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.05 per share -Revenue: $242.8 million in Q1 vs. $274.2 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $234 - $240 Mln

