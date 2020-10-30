Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

Today is shaping up negative for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from twelve analysts covering Cree is for revenues of US$613m in 2021, implying a sizeable 30% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$2.98. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$861m and losses of US$1.94 per share in 2021. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqGS:CREE Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$68.62, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cree at US$85.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$50.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Cree'sdecline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall 30% next year, topping off a historical decline of 13% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the wider industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 9.7% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Cree to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Cree's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Cree after the downgrade.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Cree analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

