CREE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cree Inc (Symbol: CREE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.50, changing hands as high as $53.89 per share. Cree Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CREE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CREE's low point in its 52 week range is $40.46 per share, with $69.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.88.

