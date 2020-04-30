Cree (CREE) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Estimates, Revenues Lag

Cree Inc. CREE reported non-GAAP loss of 14 cents per share for third-quarter fiscal 2020, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents. The company had reported earnings of 20 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues came in at $215.5 million, which lagged the consensus mark by 0.2%. Moreover, the figure fell 21% year over year on declining Wolfspeed and LED Products revenues.







Notably, shares of Cree have returned 0.2% year to date, against the industry’s decline of 7.1%.



Quarter Details



Wolfspeed revenues declined 19% year over year to $113.9 million and accounted for 53% of total revenues. The drop in revenues was due to weakness in the power business and sluggish sales of RF devices. Further, temporary shutdown of Morgan Hill facility led to the decline.



LED Products revenues were $101.6 million, down 23% on a year-over-year basis. Notably, it accounted for 47% of total revenues. Softness in China amid the COVID-19 outbreak and disruption associated with manufacturing facilities affected LED revenues.



Non-GAAP gross margin was 28%, which contracted 900 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis. Segment wise, LED Products gross margin contracted 800 bps to 20% from the year-ago quarter, while Wolfspeed gross margin contracted 900 bps to 40%.



Non-GAAP operating loss during the quarter was $21.4 million against operating income of $23.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Balance Sheet & Cash Flow



Cree had cash, cash equivalents & short-term investments of $852.9 million as of Mar 29, 2020 compared with $951.5 million as of Dec 29, 2019.



During the fiscal third quarter, cash used in operations was $27.7 million compared with$11.8 million cash utilized in the prior quarter.



Free cash outflow was $97.5 million, compared with free cash outflow $53 million in the prior quarter. Capital expenditure was reported at $70 million in the third quarter.



Guidance



For fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, Cree expects revenues in the range of $185-$215 million.



LED Products revenues are projected in the range of $85-$100 million, due to the coronavirus outbreak-led supply constraints.



Wolfspeed revenues are projected in the range of $100-$115 million. Wolfspeed business is anticipated to be affected by coronavirus outbreak-induced lower factory utilization.



Non-GAAP loss is projected in the range of 15-23 cents per share.



Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in the range of 25-28%. Wolfspeed and LED margins are expected to be in the range of 33-35% and 19-21%, respectively.



