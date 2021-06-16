Cree Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CREE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cree Inc (Symbol: CREE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $93.56, changing hands as low as $92.36 per share. Cree Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CREE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CREE's low point in its 52 week range is $56.39 per share, with $129.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.52.

