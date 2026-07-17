Credo's Free Cash Flow Soars: Can the Momentum Continue?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO posted a strong finish to fiscal 2026, delivering solid free cash flow in the fiscal fourth quarter, underscoring strengthening profitability amid explosive demand for AI infrastructure.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, cash flow from operations reached $182.2 million, increasing $16 million sequentially. With capital expenditures of just $4.8 million, free cash flow climbed to $177.5 million. The company ended the quarter with $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents, driven primarily by robust free cash flow generation.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Free Cash Flow (Quarterly)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. free-cash-flow-quarterly | Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Quote

This strong cash position provides Credo with ample financial flexibility to invest in product innovation and pursue accretive M&A. In the recentearnings call the company noted that it remains “well capitalized” to fuel the next leg of growth, while maintaining a considerable cash buffer.

Credo is deploying its capital strategically. Management noted that the Dust Photonics acquisition, which closed in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, utilized approximately $750 million. Despite this sizable outflow, the company expects to remain in a comfortable liquidity position, supported by operating cash flow approaching $200 million per quarter.

Further, Credo added that it may pursue opportunistic acquisitions, but has no such immediate plans. The company also has no plans to raise additional capital or authorize a share repurchase program currently.

As AI reshapes the data center architectures, it is accelerating demand for high-speed connectivity solutions. Credo lies at the intersection of AI and data center build-outs with its active electrical cables (AECs), optical Digital Signal Processors and PCIe retimers solutions that address the growing need for high-speed, low-power connectivity in the data center space.

Given this, the cash strength is strategically valuable as Credo deepens its role in the hyperscale ecosystem. The company continues to scale its AEC business while accelerating investments in newer growth areas such as ZeroFlap Optics, Active LED Cables (ALCs) and OmniConnect solutions.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Although Credo has tremendous opportunities, these are unfolding in a fiercely competitive landscape. Bigger rivals like Broadcom AVGO and Marvell Technology MRVL, with their relatively stronger financial positions, offer some serious competition to Credo.

Broadcom is one of the giants in the semiconductor space. In the last reported quarter, free cash flow was a massive $10.3 billion (about 46% of revenues) while capex came in at $231 million. As a result, the company had about $19.6 billion of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet at the quarter-end.

Broadcom Inc. Free Cash Flow (Quarterly)

Broadcom Inc. free-cash-flow-quarterly | Broadcom Inc. Quote

The company sees massive opportunities in the AI space, as its hyperscaler customers have begun developing their own custom accelerators or XPUs. Broadcom is building custom silicon platforms and enabling massive compute deployments for leading hyperscalers such as Meta, as well as AI companies like Anthropic and OpenAI. AI semiconductor revenues are expected to reach $16 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, up more than 200% year over year.

Strong cash position provides ample flexibility to pursue these opportunities. However, Broadcom’s acquisition-driven growth strategy (mainly the VMware acquisition) had led to a hefty debt on its balance sheet. Long-term debt was nearly $62.7 billion at the end of the last reported quarter.

Marvell Technology has been in the spotlight for some time now, especially after NVIDIA's chief publicly called it the next trillion-dollar company earlier this year. The company is now a component of the S&P 500 index. Marvell Technology’s strategic pivot to prioritize the data center market is proving to be a successful catalyst amid surging AI infrastructure spending.

Marvell Technology, Inc. Cash from Operations (Quarterly)

Marvell Technology, Inc. cash-from-operations-quarterly | Marvell Technology, Inc. Quote

The company is using its cash pile to capture AI-driven opportunities in cloud and data center infrastructure through R&D investment as well as strategic acquisitions like XConn Technologies and Celestial AI. It had $3.84 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the last reported quarter. Cash flow from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 was $638.8 million.

Like AVGO, Marvell Technology also has a highly leveraged balance sheet with a long-term debt of $4.96 billion as of May 2, 2026.

CRDO’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CRDO have lost 23.5% compared with the Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s decline of 17.2% in the past month.



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In terms of the forward 12-month price/sales ratio, CRDO is trading at 15.01, higher than the Electronic-Semiconductors industry’s multiple of 8.39.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRDO’s earnings for fiscal 2027 has been revised upward over the past 60 days.



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CRDO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.