Credo's CTO Sold 31,290 Shares. His Remaining $1.6 Billion Stake Tells the Real Story

Key Points

The CTO of Credo Technology reported selling 31,290 shares for an estimated $7.7 million across two trading days in July 2026.

The transaction represented a reduction of 0.52% in the insider's total equity position.

The activity involved 3,790 shares held directly and 27,500 shares held indirectly through the Cheng Huang Family Trust.

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Cheng Chi Fung, the chief technology officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO), sold 31,290 ordinary shares on July 7 and July 8, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 31,290 Shares sold (directly held) 3,790 Shares sold (indirectly held) 27,500 Transaction value $7.7 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) 140,358 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 5,882,370 Post-transaction value $1.56 billion

Key questions

What was the mechanism for these share sales?

The transactions were conducted pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Cheng Huang Family Trust on September 5, 2025. Such plans allow insiders to schedule trades in advance, providing a structured approach to liquidity that is independent of any immediate non-public information.

The transactions were conducted pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Cheng Huang Family Trust on September 5, 2025. Such plans allow insiders to schedule trades in advance, providing a structured approach to liquidity that is independent of any immediate non-public information. How much equity does the Chief Technology Officer retain in the company?

Following this transaction, the insider retains a substantial stake of approximately 6 million shares. This includes roughly 140,000 shares held directly and about 5.9 million shares held indirectly, representing a total market value of $1.56 billion as of the July 8 market close.

Following this transaction, the insider retains a substantial stake of approximately 6 million shares. This includes roughly 140,000 shares held directly and about 5.9 million shares held indirectly, representing a total market value of $1.56 billion as of the July 8 market close. What is the nature of the indirect ownership mentioned in the filing?

The 27,500 shares sold indirectly were held by the Cheng Huang Family Trust, where the reporting person and his spouse serve as trustees. The trust's beneficiaries include the insider, his spouse, and their children, though the insider disclaims beneficial ownership except to the extent of his pecuniary interest.

The 27,500 shares sold indirectly were held by the Cheng Huang Family Trust, where the reporting person and his spouse serve as trustees. The trust's beneficiaries include the insider, his spouse, and their children, though the insider disclaims beneficial ownership except to the extent of his pecuniary interest. Has the stock performance influenced the context of this sale?

The sale occurred following a period of appreciation for the equity, which delivered a 177% return over the year ending July 8. However, because the sales were governed by a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, the timing was predetermined rather than a discretionary reaction to the current market valuation.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-08) $258.69 Market Capitalization $48.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.3 billion Net Income (TTM) $472.3 million

Company Snapshot

Credo Technology Group designs and delivers advanced high-speed connectivity solutions, including integrated circuits (ICs), active electrical cables (AECs), and SerDes chiplets for optical and electrical Ethernet applications.

The company generates revenue through the development and sale of proprietary semiconductor and connectivity products that enable high-speed data transmission across enterprise, cloud, and telecommunications infrastructure.

Credo serves global customers in the data center, telecommunications, and networking sectors, with operational presence across the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other international markets.

Credo Technology Group is a specialized semiconductor company. The company's competitive advantage derives from its proprietary serializer/deserializer (SerDes) technology platform, which addresses the critical infrastructure demands of high-speed connectivity in modern data centers and telecommunications networks. Credo operates as a fabless semiconductor designer focused on delivering differentiated solutions for the rapidly expanding optical and electrical Ethernet markets.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like a rounding error for this billionaire executive. The shares moved under a 10b5-1 plan the family trust adopted back in September 2025, and 31,290 shares works out to roughly half a percent of a position still worth $1.56 billion. When a co-founder keeps more than 6 million shares after a 177% run, the signal is closer to conviction than caution. Cheng built the SerDes technology this company runs on, and his stake was never going anywhere fast.



The results explain why. Revenue more than tripled to over $1.3 billion in fiscal 2026, and non-GAAP net income jumped more than fivefold to $662 million as AI data center buildouts soaked up Credo's connectivity products. CEO Bill Brennan called fiscal 2026 "another defining year for Credo," and guidance calls for $465 million to $475 million in revenue next quarter, another sequential step up from the fourth quarter's $437 million.



For long-term investors, the insider activity here is noise. The real question is price: after a 177% gain, the stock bakes in years of near-flawless execution, and any wobble in AI capital spending would hit a name like this hard.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.