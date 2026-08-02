Credo Technology's Co-Founder and CTO Sold Nearly 30,000 Shares Worth $6.1 Million. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CTO Lawrence Cheng disposed of 27,500 shares for ~$6.1 million on July 21, 2026.

This transaction represented a reduction of 0.46% in total direct and indirect equity holdings.

The shares were held indirectly via the Cheng Huang Family Trust; the insider also maintains a direct position of ~140,000 shares.

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Chi Fung Lawrence Cheng, Chief Technology Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO), reported a sale of 27,500 ordinary shares on July 21, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$6.1 million Shares sold 27,500 Post-transaction shares (total) ~6.0 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~140,000 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) ~5.8 million Post-transaction value $1.34 billion

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($222.34); post-transaction value based on July 21, 2026 market close ($223.87).

Key questions

What was the context of this transaction?

The sale was executed according to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Cheng Huang Family Trust in September of 2025. These plans allow insiders to schedule transactions in advance, facilitating portfolio diversification and liquidity management through pre-arranged trading windows.

The sale was executed according to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Cheng Huang Family Trust in September of 2025. These plans allow insiders to schedule transactions in advance, facilitating portfolio diversification and liquidity management through pre-arranged trading windows. How does this affect the insider's long-term position?

Cheng maintains significant exposure to the company, holding ~140,000 shares directly and ~5.8 million shares indirectly through the family trust. The combined post-transaction position was valued at $1.34 billion based on the July 21, 2026 market close, and the current sale impacted less than 1% of the total holdings.

Cheng maintains significant exposure to the company, holding ~140,000 shares directly and ~5.8 million shares indirectly through the family trust. The combined post-transaction position was valued at $1.34 billion based on the July 21, 2026 market close, and the current sale impacted less than 1% of the total holdings. What is the company's current market profile?

Credo Technology Group Holding specializes in high-speed connectivity solutions for Ethernet applications, with a product portfolio including integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets. The company's shares have demonstrated a one-year return of 134% as of the transaction date and were priced at $228.27 as of the July 22, 2026 market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-22) $228.27 Market Capitalization $42.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.3 billion Net Income (TTM) $472.3 million

Company Snapshot

Credo Technology designs and manufactures advanced high-speed connectivity solutions, including integrated circuits (ICs), active electrical cables (AECs), and SerDes chiplets for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, serving as the primary revenue driver across global markets.

The company generates revenue through the sale of proprietary semiconductor solutions and connectivity products that enable high-speed data transmission, leveraging its serializer/deserializer technology platform to address growing demand in data center and networking infrastructure.

Credo Technology primarily serves hyperscale cloud providers, data center operators, and telecommunications equipment manufacturers across the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other international markets.

Credo Technology Group is a semiconductor specialist sporting a market cap of $42.6 billion, with a net profit margin of 36.4%. The company maintains a lean operational footprint of 807 employees while delivering advanced connectivity solutions that address the critical infrastructure requirements of modern data centers and high-speed networking environments.

Its proprietary SerDes chiplet technology and integrated circuit offerings position the company as a specialized provider within the broader semiconductor ecosystem, capitalizing on secular trends in data center expansion and optical interconnect adoption.

What this transaction means for investors

The July 21 sale of Credo Technology stock for a weighted average price of $222.34 by founder and CTO Lawrence Cheng occurred after shares went on an incredible run in recent months. The stock hit a 52-week high of $308.67 in June.

While it’s understandable Cheng would want to cash in some of his holdings to take advantage of the share price increase, his July 21 sale was a non-discretionary transaction executed as part of a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan. Also, he retained an enormous equity position in Credo totaling over 5.8 million indirectly-held shares in a trust post-transaction, indicating continued alignment with shareholder interests.

Credo Technology stock rose due to outstanding business performance for its 2026 fiscal year ended May 2. The company hit revenue of $1.3 billion for the year, an impressive increase over the prior year’s $436.8 million. The substantial sale growth illustrates the incredible demand for Credo’s connectivity products in the era of artificial intelligence, which allow data to flow through AI systems at unprecedented speeds.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.