CREDO TECHNOLOGYHOLDING Earnings Preview: Recent $CRDO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CREDO TECHNOLOGYHOLDING ($CRDO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $122,462,332 and earnings of $0.19 per share.

CREDO TECHNOLOGYHOLDING Insider Trading Activity

CREDO TECHNOLOGYHOLDING insiders have traded $CRDO stock on the open market 189 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 189 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRDO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LIP BU TAN has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 1,900,000 shares for an estimated $94,116,234 .

. YAT TUNG LAM (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 950,000 shares for an estimated $63,068,496 .

. CHI FUNG CHENG (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 76 sales selling 955,000 shares for an estimated $48,817,539 .

. WILLIAM JOSEPH BRENNAN (Pres & Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 317,760 shares for an estimated $13,919,995 .

. PANTAS SUTARDJA, has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,791 shares for an estimated $1,634,940 .

. JAMES LAUFMAN (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,389,704 .

. DANIEL W. FLEMING (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 23,874 shares for an estimated $1,283,444.

CREDO TECHNOLOGYHOLDING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of CREDO TECHNOLOGYHOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CREDO TECHNOLOGYHOLDING Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRDO stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRDO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/29.

