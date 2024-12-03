Credo Technology upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA

BofA analyst Vivek Arya upgraded Credo Technology (CRDO) to Buy from Underperform with an $80 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CRDO:
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?
- Credo Technology Reports Strong Q2 Financial Performance
- Closing Bell Movers: Zscaler down 8% despite earnings beat
- Credo Technology up 32% at $63.30 after Q2 earnings beat, above-consensus guide
- Credo Technology reports Q2 EPS 7c, consensus 5c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.