Credo Technology Surges 52% YTD: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO has delivered a stellar performance in the semiconductor space, with its stock climbing an impressive 51.8% year to date. In comparison, the Electronic-Semiconductors industry, the broader Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 are up 25.5%, 14.6% and 11.4%, respectively.

The rally reflects strong investor confidence in the company’s positioning within the rapidly expanding AI-infrastructure market.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investor enthusiasm around AI buildout has benefited other semiconductor stocks as well. Marvell Technology MRVL, Astera Labs ALAB and Broadcom AVGO are up 128%, 93% and 13.4%, respectively.

Yet, sharp price appreciation often raises a familiar question: has the easy money already been made? For investors evaluating CRDO today, the investment debate centers on whether its momentum is supported by durable fundamentals or if expectations have run ahead.

Let’s dig deeper to find out.

The Bull Case Rooted in AI Infrastructure

Credo’s extraordinary growth, tied to the rapid buildout of AI infrastructure, remains the most compelling investment argument.

The company is a leading provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for AI infrastructure. At the core of Credo’s business is its Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (“DSP”) technology stack. Leveraging this foundation, Credo offers a diversified suite of solutions, including integrated circuits (ICs), retimers, optical DSPs, Active Electrical Cables (AECs), SerDes chiplets and SerDes IP licensing.

CRDO’s focus on high-performance, energy-efficient connectivity solutions gives it strategic relevance as hyperscalers and cloud service providers overhaul their network architectures.

As AI clusters grow to hundreds of thousands of GPUs, connectivity is emerging as a critical constraint. Management highlighted that the challenge is no longer just bandwidth, but also reliability, power efficiency and system-level optimization.

Credo’s vertically integrated approach positions it well to address these challenges. This level of integration is increasingly important as hyperscalers and neo cloud operators look for partners capable of delivering end-to-end solutions.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Revenue (Quarterly)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. revenue-quarterly | Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Quote

Fiscal 2026 was a breakout year, with revenues surpassing $1.3 billion, more than tripling year over year. Non-GAAP net income increased more than fivefold.

Management has outlined an aggressive growth outlook for fiscal 2027, expecting revenues to grow more than 80% year over year.

CRDO Focuses on Optics

AECs remain the primary growth engine for CRDO as they now play an increasingly critical role in AI-driven networking deployments. According to Credo, the adoption of zero-flap AECs is accelerating because they deliver up to 1,000x higher reliability while consuming roughly 50% less power compared with optical alternatives. These advantages are particularly valuable in large XPU clusters, where network failures can disrupt operations and lead to high costs.

However, the most significant shift in Credo’s business mix is unfolding in its optical segment. Management projects more than $600 million in optical revenues, with ZeroFlap optics, silicon photonics PICs and optical DSPs each contributing more than $100 million. The company expects mid-single-digit sequential growth in the first half of fiscal 2027, followed by a stronger second-half acceleration buoyed by its optical portfolio.

The acquisition of Dust Photonics strengthens Credo’s high-speed optical connectivity portfolio with silicon photonics PIC technology. The deal adds advanced technology, including 800G and 1.6T solutions, and would aid in developing upcoming 3.2T solutions.

Credo remains on track for PCIe Gen6 AEC solutions and is witnessing strengthening customer engagement and design activity. Retimer momentum is also improving across 100G and 200G per lane, alongside customer traction for PCIe Gen6 retimers. Blue Heron supports Ethernet, UALink and ESUN for emerging scale-out and scale-up networks. Management expects initial CPO and NPO revenues from DustPhotonics in fiscal 2028. It also expects production ramps for Active LED Cables and OmniConnect in fiscal 2028. OmniConnect gearboxes are designed to optimize XPU connectivity. The first OmniConnect product, called Weaver, allows up to a tenfold improvement in memory I/O density.

Operating Leverage Impressive

As revenues scale, Credo is beginning to show signs of operating leverage. Gross margins have been improving, and the company is moving closer to sustained profitability.

For fiscal 2026, the company reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 68.1%, improving 310 basis points year over year, while operating margins expanded significantly to 47.8%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Gross Margin (TTM)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. gross-margin-ttm | Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Quote

Non-GAAP net margin reached 51.9% in the fiscal fourth quarter, underscoring the company’s ability to convert top-line growth into bottom-line profitability.

For fiscal 2027, gross margins are projected to stay in line with fiscal 2026 levels, while non-GAAP net margins are expected to remain around 50%, even as the company continues to invest in R&D.

No Investment Case Is Without Risks

Macroeconomic uncertainties and exposure to the AI investment cycle amid increasing market competition from the likes of Broadcom, Marvell Technology and Astera Labs may impact CRDO’s growth trajectory. Customer concentration is also a concern as it exposes the company to shifts in customer spending decisions.

Execution risk is another risk factor. Much of the expected growth in fiscal 2027 is dependent on a successful ramp in the optical business during the second half of the year. Any delay in deployment or broader industry transitions could affect this ramp.

Supply-chain constraints also remain a potential headwind. Credo noted ongoing tightness in the supply chain. While the company has taken steps to secure capacity, disruptions could still affect its ability to meet demand.

CRDO’s Premium Valuation: Another Concern

In terms of the forward 12-month price/earnings ratio, CRDO is trading at 32.78X, higher than the Electronic-Semiconductors sector’s multiple of 14.43X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The market is pricing in the explosive revenue momentum, strong profitability and expanding hyperscaler relationships. However, this leaves very little room for error. Any execution missteps or demand-supply chain troubles could lead to heavy volatility in the stock.

In comparison, Broadcom trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 22.65, while Astera Labs and Marvell are trading at a multiple of 88.32 and 37.81, respectively.

Investment View: A Balanced Risk-Reward

At present, CRDO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The company is aligned with one of the most powerful and durable trends in technology, the rise of AI-driven infrastructure. However, the stock’s sharp run, coupled with execution risks and a back-half-loaded growth profile, suggests that the risk-reward is more balanced at current levels.

Investors already holding can remain invested and ride the AI wave, but new investors would be better off waiting for a more attractive entry point.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.