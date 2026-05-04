Credo Technology Stock Up 28% YTD: Is There More Upside Ahead?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO has been on an impressive run in 2026, with the stock climbing roughly 28.2% year to date. The surge has been buoyed by the AI infrastructure cycle that is driving demand for high-speed, energy-efficient data center connectivity solutions.

Credo is a leading provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the AI infrastructure. At the core of Credo’s business is its Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (“DSP”) technology stack. Leveraging this foundation, Credo offers a diversified suite of solutions, including integrated circuits (ICs), retimers, optical DSPs, Active Electrical Cables (AECs), SerDes chiplets and SerDes IP licensing.

CRDO’s focus on high-performance, energy-efficient connectivity solutions gives it strategic relevance as hyperscalers and cloud service providers overhaul their network architectures.

But after such a sharp move, the obvious question is: is there still meaningful upside left?

Let’s dig deeper to find out.

Multiple Tailwinds Offer CRDO Long Runway for Growth

AECs are the primary growth engine for CRDO as they now play an increasingly critical role in AI-driven networking deployments. According to Credo, adoption of zero-flap AECs is accelerating because they deliver up to 1,000x higher reliability while consuming roughly 50% less power compared with optical alternatives. These advantages are particularly valuable in large XPU clusters, where network failures can disrupt operations and lead to high costs.

Management added that the industry was still in the early stages of AEC adoption, implying a long runway for growth as AI infrastructure deployments accelerate.

Credo’s hyperscaler traction is central to its AEC strength. Three hyperscalers each contributed more than 10% of total revenues in the last reported quarter, reflecting strong adoption of Credo’s high-reliability AEC solutions. Credo has also secured a fifth hyperscaler customer, further strengthening its position within the global cloud ecosystem. Beyond the traditional hyperscalers, Credo is also seeing increasing demand from emerging Neocloud providers.

Apart from AEC, CRDO is now focusing on the IC portfolio (retimers and DSPs). Credo’s PCIe retimer program remains on track for design wins in fiscal 2026 and revenue contributions in the next fiscal year. Also, PCIe Gen6 AECs are sampling now and slated for mass production in the first half of fiscal 2027.



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Gross margins have been improving. The long-term non-GAAP gross margin framework remains 63%-65%, with recent quarters running at or above the top end with the fiscal fourth quarter guided to 64%-66%.

Frequent product launches (Cardinal optical DSP, Robin optical DSP family and Blue Heron) are expected to aid CRDO in expanding its market share moving forward. CRDO is increasing its focus on three new product families that broaden the total addressable market and boost the long-term growth strategy. These include Zero-Flap optics, Active Linear Cables and OmniConnect gearboxes. CRDO recently announced the general availability of next-generation 800G 2×DR4 ZF optical transceivers, designed to eliminate optical link flaps that often disrupt large-scale AI infrastructure.

CRDO’s M&A to Boost Competitive Edge

Apart from organic growth, CRDO is now ramping up its M&A efforts to gain an edge against rivals. After acquiring high-speed connectivity IP innovator CoMira Solutions and microLED technology firm, Hyperlume, CRDO recently announced a deal to acquire DustPhotonics for $750 million (cash plus stock and performance-based incentives). The company will bring Silicon Photonics Photonic Integrated Circuit (SiPho PIC) capabilities or optical transceivers in-house.

The deal accelerates the optical roadmap, reduces supply dependence, lowers costs at scale and broadens its footprint within the optical industry. This addition, coupled with ZF Optical Transceivers and optical DSPs, Credo expects optical revenues to exceed $500 million in fiscal 2027. The deal is projected to close by the second quarter of calendar 2026 and be accretive to non-GAAP EPS by fiscal 2027.



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The company remains “well capitalized” to continue to fuel the next leg of growth, while maintaining a considerable cash buffer. Credo’s $1.3 billion strong cash position enables it to continue investments in product innovation and pursue accretive M&A. This also continues to help CRDO deepen its technology moat and broaden the addressable market amid increasing competitive pressure.

However, macroeconomic uncertainties, exposure to the AI investment cycle amid increasing market competition from the likes of Broadcom AVGO, Marvell Technology MRVL and Astera Labs ALAB may impact CRDO’s growth trajectory. Customer concentration is also a concern.

CRDO Stock vs. Peers

Though CRDO has gained 28.2% year to date, it is still below the Electronic-Semiconductors gain of 34%. The broader Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 are up 10.9% and 6.5%, respectively.

Price Performance



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MRVL, ALAB and AVGO stock prices are up 94.1%, 21.9% and 21.7%, respectively.

What to Make of CRDO’s Premium Valuation?

In terms of the forward 12-month price/earnings ratio, CRDO is trading at 39.29, higher than the Electronic-Semiconductors sector’s multiple of 33.83.



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The premium appears justified given the company’s explosive revenue growth, strong profitability, expanding hyperscaler relationships and growing exposure to the rapidly scaling AI data center market.

In comparison, Broadcom trades at a forward 12-month P/S multiple of 28.79, while Astera Labs and Marvell are trading at a multiple of 75.26 and 39.19, respectively.

Why CRDO Still Has Room to Run

At present, CRDO flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The company is aligned with one of the most powerful trends in technology, the rise of AI-driven infrastructure. While risks around competition, customer concentration and valuation persist, the long-term growth story seems compelling.

Despite near-term challenges, the stock still appears to offer attractive upside for those willing to ride the volatility.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.