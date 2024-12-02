News & Insights

Credo Technology reports Q2 EPS 7c, consensus 5c

December 02, 2024 — 04:15 pm EST

Reports Q2 revenue $72M, consensus $66.81M. Bill Brennan, Credo’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “In the fiscal second quarter ended November 2, 2024 Credo generated record revenue of $72.0 million, up 21% sequentially and 64% year over year. The second quarter was our most successful to date across our three main product lines and Credo delivered total product revenue of $69.1 million. For the past few quarters, we have anticipated an inflection point in our revenues during the second half of fiscal 2025. I am pleased to share that this turning point has arrived, and we are experiencing even greater demand than initially projected, driven by AI deployments and deepening customer relationships.”

