Credo Technology price target raised to $80 from $32 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley raised the firm’s price target on Credo Technology (CRDO) to $80 from $32 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says strong Active Electrical Cable demand is driving a material upward revision to fiscal 2025 and 2026 numbers. An AEC inflection has finally been reached, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

