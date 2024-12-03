Credo Technology price target raised to $80 from $32 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley raised the firm’s price target on Credo Technology (CRDO) to $80 from $32 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says strong Active Electrical Cable demand is driving a material upward revision to fiscal 2025 and 2026 numbers. An AEC inflection has finally been reached, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CRDO:
- BofA double upgrades Credo Technology to Buy on growth inflection
- Credo Technology upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?
- Credo Technology Reports Strong Q2 Financial Performance
- Closing Bell Movers: Zscaler down 8% despite earnings beat
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.