Credo Technology price target raised to $70 from $43 at Needham

Needham raised the firm’s price target on Credo Technology (CRDO) to $70 from $43 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s strong Q2 earnings beat and Q3 revenue outlook well beyond estimates, with active electrical cabling – AEC – shipments inflecting even stronger than expected, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Longer-term, Needham sees Credo’s continued AEC growth being driven by higher attach rates and the transition to higher speed AECs.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CRDO:
- Credo Technology price target raised to $80 from $45 at Roth MKM
- Credo Technology price target raised to $75 from $50 at Stifel
- Credo Technology price target raised to $80 from $32 at Barclays
- BofA double upgrades Credo Technology to Buy on growth inflection
- Credo Technology upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.