Credo Technology Group vs. Marvell Technology: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Credo Technology Group provides essential high-speed connectivity solutions and is currently seeing massive triple-digit revenue growth.

Marvell Technology offers a more diversified portfolio of networking and storage chips with established partnerships among cloud giants.

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As high-speed data centers expand to meet the demands of artificial intelligence, choosing between Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) has become a critical decision for many tech-focused investors.

Credo focuses on specialized interconnect solutions that speed up data transfer, while Marvell offers a broader portfolio of networking and storage chips. While both benefit from the same infrastructure trends, they differ significantly in scale and growth profiles, making a side-by-side comparison essential for anyone looking to optimize their portfolio.

The case for Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group provides high-speed connectivity solutions that help modern data centers manage massive amounts of information efficiently. The company primarily serves hyperscale cloud providers within the semiconductor stocks landscape, relying on TSMC and BizLink for high-volume production. Because its top ten customers account for roughly 90% of revenue, and two customers each provide over 10%, this concentration adds a significant layer of risk to its business model.

In FY 2026, the company reported revenue of approximately $1.3 billion, representing an impressive 205.7% increase compared to the prior fiscal year. This rapid expansion was accompanied by a net income of nearly $472.3 million, which demonstrates a substantial improvement in profitability. This performance highlights a significant shift from the net losses recorded just two years ago, signaling a new phase of financial maturity for the firm.

According to its May 2026 balance sheet, the company maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0x, meaning it carries no total debt compared to its shareholder equity. Its current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term liabilities with current assets, stands at a robust 10.2x. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures, reached roughly $407.0 million, though stock-based compensation accounted for nearly 39.3% of operating cash flow and inflated reported cash generation.

The case for Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology produces essential semiconductor solutions for data infrastructure, including high-performance networking, accelerated computing, and storage systems. The company recently expanded its partnership with Amazon to support the sales of Trainium AI chips while divesting its automotive ethernet business to Infineon. Since one distributor accounts for approximately 37% of revenue and a single direct customer provides 14%, Marvell faces significant concentration risks that could impact its long-term stability.

For FY 2026, the company generated revenue of approximately $8.2 billion, which reflects growth of about 42.1% compared to the prior fiscal period. This growth helped the company achieve a net income of nearly $2.7 billion, marking a powerful turnaround for the business. This result represents a significant recovery from the substantial net losses reported in both FY 2024 and FY 2025, suggesting that recent investments in AI are paying off.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.3x, indicating that total debt is relatively low compared to the value of shareholder equity. The current ratio, which compares short-term assets to current liabilities, is approximately 2.0x. Free cash flow, defined as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was nearly $1.4 billion, though stock-based compensation represented roughly 33.8% of operating cash flow and inflated reported cash generation.

Risk profile comparison

Credo faces significant risks due to its reliance on a very small group of customers for nearly 90% of its revenue. Its heavy dependence on manufacturing partners in Taiwan exposes the business to geopolitical instability, trade tensions, and potential supply chain disruptions. Additionally, the company competes in a crowded market against much larger incumbents like Broadcom, Marvell, and Astera Labs who possess greater financial and technical resources.

Marvell similarly struggles with customer concentration, as one distributor accounts for approximately 37% of its total revenue. The company also faces challenges from evolving trade policies and export restrictions between the U.S. and China, which can limit sales in critical international markets. Furthermore, successfully integrating recent acquisitions like Celestial AI, XConn, and Polariton Technologies is critical to avoiding asset impairments or failure to realize planned synergies.

Valuation comparison

While Marvell carries a lower P/S ratio, Credo appears more affordable based on its Forward P/E using future earnings estimates.

Metric Credo Technology Group Marvell Technology Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 39.6x 60.5x 357.0x P/S ratio 33.8x 26.2x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both of these companies are on fire right now, thanks to the explosive demand for high-speed connectivity inside AI data centers. And both are growing at a pace that would have seemed improbable just a few years ago. But my pick is Marvell Technology.

Credo’s results have been impressive. Revenue has tripled in a single year, and its active electrical cable products are embedded in major AI infrastructure builds. Wall Street has been rapidly raising price targets. The momentum is there. But Credo's revenue is heavily concentrated among a small number of customers, which adds a layer of risk that investors shouldn't overlook.

Marvell operates at a completely different scale. It just posted record revenue, guided for accelerating growth through the rest of the year, and recently secured a $2 billion strategic investment from Nvidia. It also joined the S&P 500 in June, which tends to broaden institutional ownership and stabilize a stock over time.

When one company has Nvidia's backing and the other is still proving it can diversify its customer base, the choice becomes clearer.

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Sara Appino has positions in Amazon, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Broadcom, Marvell Technology, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Astera Labs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.