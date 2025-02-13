Credo Technology Group Unusual Options Activity

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 13 options trades for Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) summing a total amount of $752,842.

At the same time, our algo caught 5 for a total amount of 483,525.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $95.0 for Credo Technology Group over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Credo Technology Group stands at 1050.12, with a total volume reaching 2,026.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Credo Technology Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $65.0 to $95.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Credo Technology Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRDO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $38.1 $37.8 $37.8 $95.00 $196.5K 44 53 CRDO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $31.0 $30.1 $30.1 $85.00 $165.5K 61 55 CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $10.4 $10.1 $10.3 $70.00 $82.4K 1.3K 234 CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.55 $2.0 $2.5 $75.00 $50.0K 3.2K 390 CRDO PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $17.6 $17.3 $17.31 $80.00 $43.2K 154 25

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Credo Technology Group's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,407,209, the price of CRDO is down -2.0% at $69.92. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days. Expert Opinions on Credo Technology Group

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $90.0.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Credo Technology Group, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Credo Technology Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

