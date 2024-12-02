Credo Technology Group options imply 17.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Credo Technology (CRDO) Group is 3.3x normal with calls leading puts 2:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 17.8%, or $8.77, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.1%.

